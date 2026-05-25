Legal & General Group Plc Has $787.07 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 60,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Chubb worth $787,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $328.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $319.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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