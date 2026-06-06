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Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. $RLI

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
RLI logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc reduced its RLI stake by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 40,471 shares and ending with 131,198 shares valued at about $8.39 million.
  • RLI reported mixed quarterly results, beating EPS estimates at $0.83 per share but missing revenue expectations with $423.87 million in sales. The company also posted a 4.0% year-over-year revenue increase and expects 2.75 EPS for the current year.
  • RLI raised its dividend to $0.18 per quarter from $0.16, implying an annualized payout of $0.72 and a yield of about 1.4%. Insider buying also picked up, with the CEO and a director purchasing shares recently.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of RLI.

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 40,471 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of RLI worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $84,608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 353.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,378 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 347,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,448,929 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $604,542,000 after buying an additional 310,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,613 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 283,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,750,315 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $570,696,000 after buying an additional 279,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,480. This represents a 1.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark C. Kellogg purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.90 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,502 shares in the company, valued at $229,151.80. The trade was a 199.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $858,955. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

RLI Stock Up 4.1%

RLI opened at $52.43 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 20.81%.The company had revenue of $423.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RLI's payout ratio is 16.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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