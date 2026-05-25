Legal & General Group Plc Has $936.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,366,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 290,289 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.85% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $936,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.51 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

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About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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