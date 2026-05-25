Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,611,119 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 207,752 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.76% of UBS Group worth $1,101,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

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UBS Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UBS opened at $46.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

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UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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