Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,774 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,297 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Hasbro worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

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Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.67%.

Trending Headlines about Hasbro

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

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