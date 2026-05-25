Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861,375 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 226,969 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.87% of Lam Research worth $1,859,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,630,266 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,423,393,000 after acquiring an additional 780,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $305.35 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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