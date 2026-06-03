Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 24.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HealthEquity by 1,602.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HealthEquity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HealthEquity wasn't on the list.

While HealthEquity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here