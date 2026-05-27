Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 30,942 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.76% of Keysight Technologies worth $265,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,700,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $647,328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $528,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $363,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,098 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $355.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $370.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $324.26 and its 200 day moving average is $257.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,057,870 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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