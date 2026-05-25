Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 351,510 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,056,448 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 351,510 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Palantir Technologies worth $2,498,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,756 shares of company stock valued at $125,660,329. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $136.88 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here