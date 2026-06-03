Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 35,378 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,058 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of GlobalFoundries worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 77.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the company's stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 7,120.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFS

Insider Transactions at GlobalFoundries

In other news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,377.60. The trade was a 22.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,964.82. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,864.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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