Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 51,333 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of OUTFRONT Media worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,165.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $303,528.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $976,050.92. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OUT

Key Headlines Impacting OUTFRONT Media

Here are the key news stories impacting OUTFRONT Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: OUTFRONT Media announced the pricing of a $500 million senior unsecured notes offering at a 6.000% coupon, which may give the company added liquidity and flexibility to manage debt and fund corporate needs. OUTFRONT Media Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

OUTFRONT Media announced the pricing of a $500 million senior unsecured notes offering at a 6.000% coupon, which may give the company added liquidity and flexibility to manage debt and fund corporate needs. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised some near-term and medium-term earnings estimates for OUTFRONT Media, including Q2 2026 and Q3 2026, signaling slightly better profit expectations in the coming quarters.

Zacks Research raised some near-term and medium-term earnings estimates for OUTFRONT Media, including Q2 2026 and Q3 2026, signaling slightly better profit expectations in the coming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlook changes were mixed overall: Zacks also cut estimates for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting the long-term earnings picture is still uneven. Zacks kept a Hold rating.

Several outlook changes were mixed overall: Zacks also cut estimates for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting the long-term earnings picture is still uneven. Zacks kept a Hold rating. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage summarized by market sources pointed to an average target price around $30.71, which is close to the current trading range and does not imply a major re-rating.

Brokerage coverage summarized by market sources pointed to an average target price around $30.71, which is close to the current trading range and does not imply a major re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Despite a few estimate hikes, the multiple downward revisions to future EPS forecasts could weigh on sentiment, especially if investors are focused on longer-term growth and leverage concerns.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.7%

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

See Also

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