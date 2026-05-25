Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182,773 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.78% of Adobe worth $1,113,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $244.76 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $245.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $421.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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