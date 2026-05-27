Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129,934 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.61% of Datadog worth $289,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company's stock worth $247,983,000 after purchasing an additional 923,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target on Datadog to $255 from $212 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong revenue growth and improving demand trends. BTIG Raises Datadog PT to $255

BTIG raised its price target on Datadog to $255 from $212 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong revenue growth and improving demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald boosted its target to $226 from $171 and kept an Overweight rating, reflecting support for Datadog’s earnings momentum and recent guidance increase. Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts PT on Datadog

Cantor Fitzgerald boosted its target to $226 from $171 and kept an rating, reflecting support for Datadog’s earnings momentum and recent guidance increase. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Datadog as a beneficiary of AI moving into production, with Wedbush reportedly adding the stock to its AI 30 list, which could reinforce the market’s view that DDOG is a long-term AI infrastructure winner. Wedbush on Datadog Stock

Several articles highlighted Datadog as a beneficiary of AI moving into production, with Wedbush reportedly adding the stock to its AI 30 list, which could reinforce the market’s view that DDOG is a long-term AI infrastructure winner. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent product update expanded log management with long-term retention, search, and data residency features, which may support enterprise adoption and upselling. Datadog Expands Log Management Offering

Datadog’s recent product update expanded log management with long-term retention, search, and data residency features, which may support enterprise adoption and upselling. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted Datadog’s first $1 billion revenue quarter and higher 2026 outlook, underscoring strong fundamentals, though investors may view this as more confirmation of an already positive trend than a fresh catalyst. Datadog First US$1 Billion Quarter Article

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 588.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $225.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 885,963 shares of company stock worth $130,015,444 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp raised Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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