Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,294 shares of the company's stock after selling 290,139 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Ralliant worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ralliant by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ralliant by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,667 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ralliant by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAL shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ralliant from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ralliant

Insider Transactions at Ralliant

In other news, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 2,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $117,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,983,318. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Ralliant Price Performance

Ralliant stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 58.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $534.60 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.83%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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