Legal & General Group Plc Sells 100,239 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,787 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 100,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of MSCI worth $305,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MSCI Trading Up 0.4%

MSCI opened at $590.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSCI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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