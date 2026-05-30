Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,768 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,687 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.65% of IDEX worth $86,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $223.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $203.05 and its 200 day moving average is $193.73. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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