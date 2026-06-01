Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,865 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,560 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8,712.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,437 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $4,634,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,815,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $3,714,158 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $308.10 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.04 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability.

Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year.

Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year. Positive Sentiment: Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory.

Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Article Title

HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Article Title

Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum.

Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Melius and Alembic both trimmed their Q2 2026 EPS estimates, which points to some near-term softness even as later-period forecasts improved.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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