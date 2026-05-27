Legal & General Group Plc Sells 147,315 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045,745 shares of the company's stock after selling 147,315 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.80% of Kroger worth $315,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Kroger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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