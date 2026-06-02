Legal & General Group Plc Sells 15,850 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,498 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $353.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.64, for a total transaction of $935,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,080.64. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,448,440. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 59,648 shares of company stock worth $21,966,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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