Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,776 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,660 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 18,776 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Thor Industries worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 50.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Thor Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Thor Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat Wall Street estimates, showing demand held up better than expected in a tough environment.

Revenue beat Wall Street estimates, showing demand held up better than expected in a tough environment. Positive Sentiment: The company generated strong operating cash flow and continued share repurchases, which can support investor confidence.

The company generated strong operating cash flow and continued share repurchases, which can support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Thor said North American motorized and European top-line trends remain resilient, but it also noted broader uncertainty is still weighing on the business.

Thor said North American motorized and European top-line trends remain resilient, but it also noted broader uncertainty is still weighing on the business. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed estimates and fell sharply from last year, signaling weaker profitability. Article Title

Quarterly EPS missed estimates and fell sharply from last year, signaling weaker profitability. Negative Sentiment: Thor cut FY2026 EPS guidance to $3.30-$3.80 from $3.75-$4.25 , below the consensus estimate, citing prolonged macro headwinds and cautious consumers. Article Title

Thor cut FY2026 EPS guidance to from , below the consensus estimate, citing prolonged macro headwinds and cautious consumers. Negative Sentiment: Gross profit, operating profit, and net income all declined year over year, reinforcing concerns about margin pressure and softer demand. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thor Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $74.91 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $122.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Thor Industries's payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

See Also

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