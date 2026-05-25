Legal & General Group Plc Sells 206,680 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,113,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 206,680 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of Texas Instruments worth $1,060,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $309.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $315.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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