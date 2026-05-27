Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,577 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,285 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of Fair Isaac worth $267,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,619.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,258.07 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,998.01. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,085.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,408.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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