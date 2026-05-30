Legal & General Group Plc Sells 366,611 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,329 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 366,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.43% of TransUnion worth $71,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $359,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,262.23. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $35,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,975,067.59. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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