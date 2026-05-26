Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,812 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,790 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of Transdigm Group worth $411,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,352 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,582,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,212.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,284.98.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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