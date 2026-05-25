Legal & General Group Plc Sells 47,320 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,322,295 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 47,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.42% of Boeing worth $721,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.18 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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