Legal & General Group Plc Sells 64,883 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137,989 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 64,883 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of S&P Global worth $1,117,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $418.58 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $425.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.56. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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