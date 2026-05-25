Legal & General Group Plc Sells 75,458 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,694,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 75,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of TJX Companies worth $874,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $158.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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