Legal & General Group Plc Sells 760,016 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496,858 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 760,016 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.94% of General Motors worth $690,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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