Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,405 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $12,471,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSW. Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CSW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,494 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,344.38. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,180 shares of company stock worth $1,465,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $272.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day moving average of $286.45. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.45 and a 1-year high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

See Also

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