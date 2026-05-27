Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of Roper Technologies worth $322,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $320.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.15. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $576.55.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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