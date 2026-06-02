Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,120 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 26,022 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.35% of CommVault Systems worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 2,215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,265,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $29,555.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,812.20. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $485,911.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 75,415 shares of company stock worth $7,369,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: CommVault also highlighted its cybersecurity and resilience strategy, encouraging organizations to adopt a four-step approach to stay resilient in the age of Frontier AI, which supports the company’s product narrative and long-term market opportunity.

CommVault also highlighted its cybersecurity and resilience strategy, encouraging organizations to adopt a four-step approach to stay resilient in the age of Frontier AI, which supports the company’s product narrative and long-term market opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street-focused commentary questioned whether CVLT remains attractive based on analysts’ bullish views, but this article did not include a new rating change or catalyst.

Wall Street-focused commentary questioned whether CVLT remains attractive based on analysts’ bullish views, but this article did not include a new rating change or catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, Rosen Law Firm, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, announced or advanced securities class-action claims against CommVault, keeping legal risk front and center for investors. Article Title

Several firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, Rosen Law Firm, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, announced or advanced securities class-action claims against CommVault, keeping legal risk front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on the period from April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 17, suggesting the dispute could remain in focus for weeks. Article Title

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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