Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,019 Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Power Integrations by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,064 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Power Integrations by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.54. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is 286.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $499,266.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,397.69. This represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $167,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,681.18. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $683,375 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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