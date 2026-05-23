Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Guardant Health by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Guardant Health by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts: Sign Up

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $121.01.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Guardant Health's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $23,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,886,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,307,924.56. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 3,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $355,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,353.20. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,838 shares of company stock worth $31,878,906. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $127.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guardant Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guardant Health wasn't on the list.

While Guardant Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here