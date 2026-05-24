Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter valued at $1,697,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MCD opened at $282.48 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.98 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $299.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.25.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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