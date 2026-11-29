Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 2,518.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,309 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Leidos worth $33,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Leidos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,930 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 56,642 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary May sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,233.40. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leidos from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.29.

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Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers. Its work spans defense, intelligence, civil government, health, and national security, with offerings that include digital modernization, cybersecurity, software, systems integration, and engineering. The company also provides defense systems and logistics, health information technology and services, and solutions for areas such as aviation and energy infrastructure.

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