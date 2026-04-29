LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,240.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 381,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The business's fifty day moving average price is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $16,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,532,304 shares in the company, valued at $163,588,775.04. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,157.20. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,438 shares of company stock worth $23,062,911. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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