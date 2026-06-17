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Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Lennar logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,385 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $95.07.

Read Our Latest Report on LEN

Key Lennar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Lennar Stock Up 0.1%

LEN stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $144.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.08 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lennar's payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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