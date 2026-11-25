State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,273 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,473,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.37% of Lennox International worth $532,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the construction company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lennox International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $609.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $424.00 to $355.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $406.00 to $378.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $444.85.

View Our Latest Report on LII

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Sessa sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $292,777.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,233,808.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.2%

LII stock opened at $341.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.00 and a 1 year high of $587.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 62.34% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International designs, manufactures and markets heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. Its products include residential furnaces, air conditioners and heat pumps, as well as commercial climate-control systems and refrigeration equipment. The company serves residential, commercial and refrigeration markets, with operations primarily focused on North America and a presence in other international markets. Its businesses also provide related parts and services, including equipment installation and maintenance through company-owned and independent distribution channels.

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