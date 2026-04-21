Leo Wealth LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 143.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Leo Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $660.00 to $635.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $577.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $418.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $355.67 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 22.76%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here