Leonteq Securities AG Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,698 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in Intuit by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 33,045 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,018 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus reduced their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $634.26.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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