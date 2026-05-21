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Leonteq Securities AG Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Leonteq Securities AG opened a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter, buying 20,323 shares valued at about $4.57 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions in Zscaler, while institutions collectively own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
  • Insider activity was mixed to negative, as CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and CFO Kevin Rubin both sold shares in March; meanwhile, Zscaler recently beat earnings expectations, raised guidance, and continues to draw positive analyst attention despite some target-price cuts.
  • Interested in Zscaler? Here are five stocks we like better.

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $303,941.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 345,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,166,986.44. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,278,146.61. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

More Zscaler News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -415.36 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Zscaler's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Zscaler from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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