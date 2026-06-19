Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion? (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. $SVCO

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Silvaco Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during Q4, acquiring 88,083 shares valued at about $357,000. The position makes SVCO its 7th largest holding and represents about 0.29% of the company.
  • Silvaco Group reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of -$0.02 versus estimates of -$0.05 and revenue of $17.75 million, above expectations. Analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.67.
  • There has also been notable insider activity, with Director Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic selling 200,000 shares for about $2.25 million. The stock has risen sharply, opening at $13.35 and trading near its 52-week high of $14.14.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Silvaco Group.

Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Silvaco Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Silvaco Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 472,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

SVCO opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $436.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.75. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 41.65%.The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVCO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Silvaco Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Silvaco Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silvaco Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvaco Group news, Director Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $2,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,176,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,418,061.81. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,248 shares of company stock worth $2,306,221. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company's stock.

Silvaco Group Profile

(Free Report)

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco's core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Silvaco Group Right Now?

Before you consider Silvaco Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silvaco Group wasn't on the list.

While Silvaco Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will crumble without these 5 companies
SpaceX will crumble without these 5 companies
From InvestPub (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines