Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. $SVCO

Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Silvaco Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Silvaco Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 472,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silvaco Group alerts: Sign Up

Silvaco Group Price Performance

SVCO opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $436.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.75. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 41.65%.The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVCO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Silvaco Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Silvaco Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silvaco Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvaco Group news, Director Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $2,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,176,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,418,061.81. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,248 shares of company stock worth $2,306,221. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company's stock.

Silvaco Group Profile

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco's core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silvaco Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silvaco Group wasn't on the list.

While Silvaco Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here