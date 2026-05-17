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Leuthold Group LLC Buys 3,126 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
United Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Leuthold Group LLC boosted its United Therapeutics stake by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 3,126 additional shares and bringing its position to 10,672 shares valued at about $5.2 million.
  • Insiders have been selling shares recently, including CEO Martine Rothblatt and CFO James Edgemond, with Rothblatt alone selling 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,413 shares worth about $289.4 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive despite a recent earnings miss, with HC Wainwright reaffirming a Buy rating and $660 target. Overall, the stock carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of about $619.42.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of United Therapeutics.

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $660 price target, despite trimming its FY2030 earnings estimate slightly. Broader analyst coverage remains constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target around $619.42, which may help support the stock. Article Title

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

UTHR opened at $568.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $609.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $558.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.93, for a total transaction of $150,137.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,944.04. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.65, for a total transaction of $5,497,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,442,847.45. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,413 shares of company stock valued at $289,410,912. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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