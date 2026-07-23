Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,268 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,384,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 377,814 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,788,543 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $138,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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