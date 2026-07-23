Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stake in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) by 305.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 239,262 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.45% of SL Green Realty worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4,194.0% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.30.

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SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.4%

SLG stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. SL Green Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $2.07. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. SL Green Realty's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. SL Green Realty's payout ratio is -98.41%.

Key Stories Impacting SL Green Realty

Here are the key news stories impacting SL Green Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: SL Green reported second-quarter FFO of $1.43 per share, beating estimates of $1.19, and also delivered revenue above expectations, signaling stronger-than-expected core earnings for the office REIT. SL Green (SLG) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

SL Green reported second-quarter FFO of $1.43 per share, beating estimates of $1.19, and also delivered revenue above expectations, signaling stronger-than-expected core earnings for the office REIT. Positive Sentiment: The company updated FY 2026 EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.90, which is well above the consensus estimate of $4.61 and suggests management sees improving earnings momentum ahead.

The company updated FY 2026 EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.90, which is well above the consensus estimate of $4.61 and suggests management sees improving earnings momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: SL Green also announced a 98,420-square-foot lease at 11 Madison Avenue with a leading AI tenant, reinforcing demand for premier Manhattan office space and supporting its leasing pipeline. SL Green Inks 98,000 Square Foot Lease at 11 Madison Avenue

SL Green also announced a 98,420-square-foot lease at 11 Madison Avenue with a leading AI tenant, reinforcing demand for premier Manhattan office space and supporting its leasing pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on SLG to $56 from $53 and kept an outperform rating, reflecting a constructive view on the stock’s near-term upside.

Scotiabank raised its price target on SLG to $56 from $53 and kept an outperform rating, reflecting a constructive view on the stock’s near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, SL Green still reported a net loss of $0.38 per share and negative margins, so investors may be cautious about the pace of a full recovery. SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 EPS of ($0.38) per Share; and FFO of $1.43 per Share

Despite the earnings beat, SL Green still reported a net loss of $0.38 per share and negative margins, so investors may be cautious about the pace of a full recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target to $46, but kept a neutral rating, indicating analysts remain divided on valuation after the recent run-up.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

See Also

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