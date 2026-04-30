Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $13.38 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 639.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,629 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 53,296 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after buying an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after buying an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $727,264,000 after buying an additional 223,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $649,767,000 after buying an additional 175,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of BA opened at $223.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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