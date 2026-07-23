Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 281.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $579,709,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,504,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,053,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $337,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,044,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $201,168,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,220. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 475,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,400,395.82. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Vornado Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Vornado Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $42 from $34 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting upside potential. Benzinga analyst update

Mizuho raised its price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $42 from $34 and kept an rating, suggesting upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler lifted its target to $42 from $28, while Scotiabank increased its target to $40 from $38, indicating analysts still see value in the stock. Benzinga analyst update

Piper Sandler lifted its target to $42 from $28, while Scotiabank increased its target to $40 from $38, indicating analysts still see value in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vornado reported that its Q2 2026 earnings release will come on August 3, followed by a conference call on August 4, giving investors a near-term catalyst for a clearer view of operating performance. Vornado earnings release date announcement

Vornado reported that its Q2 2026 earnings release will come on August 3, followed by a conference call on August 4, giving investors a near-term catalyst for a clearer view of operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a note calling VNO a “strong momentum stock,” which may support trader interest but does not change fundamentals. Zacks momentum article

Zacks published a note calling VNO a “strong momentum stock,” which may support trader interest but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A new analyst downgrade is the most likely reason for today’s weakness, offsetting the recent bullish target hikes and keeping sentiment mixed. Benzinga downgrade article

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.71 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The firm's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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