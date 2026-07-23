Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4%

BDX stock opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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