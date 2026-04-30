Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $26.98 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,640 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $13,724,045,000 after acquiring an additional 659,378 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,016 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,164,334 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,693,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,926 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $264.55 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.53 and a 12-month high of $274.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

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Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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