Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 2,124.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,850 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,641 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 49,903 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,962 shares of the company's stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,422,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 312,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $53.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Whirlpool's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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